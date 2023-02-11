Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2000 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, February 10, 2023, in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:20 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.