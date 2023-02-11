Solomon Islands & Papua New Guinea sign Police Cooperation Agreement

PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Justin Tkatchenko and SI Foreign Affairs & External Trade Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele after their bilateral meeting.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and the Papua New Guinea Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Justin Tkatchenko have signed the ‘Agreement on the deployment of PNG Police Personnel to Solomon Islands’ on Wednesday 8 February 2023 in Port Moresby.

The Agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the Governments of Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea for the deployment of police personnel to provide operational support and assistance to maintain law and order through peacekeeping or relief operations in the Solomon Islands.

It is a framework that can be triggered by a request from Solomon Islands.

In his brief remarks during the signing, Minister Manele acknowledged and thanked the PNG Prime Minister James Marape for his leadership, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Internal Security and Police Commissioner Manning for responding with speed and haste in deploying security personnel to restore calm and normalcy in Honiara during the riots and burning in November 2021.

To date, there were three deployments of personnel who have served on the mission. The most recent deployment completed their tour of duty and returned to Port Moresby a week ago.

Minister Manele further took the opportunity to thank all the service men and women who served in Solomon Islands since 2003 under the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) and the deployments since November 2021.

He also thanked the families of the officers who have served for their understanding, support and prayers.

According to Minister Tkatchenko, it was a historical milestone signing as both countries cooperate and work together for a stronger and safer Pacific.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Foreign Affairs Ministers were engaged in a fruitful bilateral meeting. They discussed issues covering regional security, the 2023 Pacific Games, Border and Economic Development issues between both countries.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE