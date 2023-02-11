Bird Feeder Market | Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trend, Size ($2.1Bn) Trends, Growth Rate (6.5%) and Forecast

Allied

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bird Feeder Market,” The bird feeder market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The bird feeder market has been growing in recent years, with increasing interest in backyard birding and bird watching. Here are some of the key trends in the market:

Eco-Friendly Materials: There is a growing trend towards the use of eco-friendly materials in bird feeders, such as recycled plastic and sustainably sourced wood. This is in response to consumer demand for more environmentally responsible products.

Innovative Designs: The bird feeder market is becoming more innovative, with unique and eye-catching designs that aim to attract both birds and bird enthusiasts. Some bird feeders now feature built-in birdhouses, bird baths, or other functional elements.

High-Tech Features: The market is also seeing an increase in the use of technology in bird feeders, such as feeders with built-in cameras that allow bird enthusiasts to watch birds feeding from the comfort of their home.

Increased Focus on Health: There is a growing emphasis on health and wellness in the bird feeder market, with more bird feeders now offering features such as seed dispensers that limit the amount of seed that is dispensed at one time, helping to prevent overeating.

Online Sales: The rise of e-commerce has had a major impact on the bird feeder market, with online sales now accounting for a significant portion of total sales. Online retailers offer a wider variety of bird feeders and make it easier for consumers to compare prices and features.

Overall, the bird feeder market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, as more and more people become interested in backyard birding and bird watching.

Bird Feeder Market future demand

The future demand for bird feeders is expected to be strong, driven by several factors:

Growing Interest in Backyard Birding: As more and more people become interested in birdwatching and feeding birds in their backyards, the demand for bird feeders is likely to increase.

Increasing Urbanization: Urbanization is leading to the loss of natural habitats for birds, which in turn is driving demand for bird feeders as a way to provide food and shelter for birds in urban areas.

Rising Awareness of Environmental Issues: There is a growing awareness of environmental issues, and many people are looking for ways to make a positive impact on the environment. Bird feeding is a simple and accessible way to support local bird populations and promote biodiversity.

Improved Technology: The development of new technology, such as bird feeders with built-in cameras and other high-tech features, is expected to increase demand for bird feeders.

Growing Demographic of Baby Boomers: The aging baby boomer demographic is expected to continue to drive demand for bird feeders, as many of these individuals have more time for leisure activities and are interested in birdwatching.

In conclusion, the bird feeder market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, driven by a combination of growing interest in backyard birding, increasing urbanization, rising awareness of environmental issues, improved technology, and a growing demographic of baby boomers.

As per the bird feeder market trends, by type, the tube feeders segment dominated the market, accounting for 44.4% of the bird feeder market share in 2021, owing to easy availability, variety of shapes and designs, and protection from cats and squirrels offered by the tube feeders. The demand for hopper feeders is expected to rise among new gardeners, new pet bird owners, and new birdwatchers, owing to attractive and familiar design of the feeders.

As per the bird feeder market forecast, based on the material, the plastic segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The cheap price, abundant availability of plastic raw material, easy and convenient handling, and extended life are major features of the plastic bird feeders that leads to the dominance of this segment in the global market.

By mount type, the window segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The rise in urbanization has led to shrinking of home spaces that has led to the higher demand for window mounted feeders, especially in the urban cities and towns. According to the United Nations, around 68% of the global population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050.

Depending on distribution channel, the online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in adoption of online pet shops, rise in penetration of internet, and surge in adoption of smartphones among consumers. According to the International Telecommunication Union, around 64% of the global population access to Internet in 2021. This number is expected to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years and the demand for online sales is anticipated to foster significantly.

Region-wise, Europe dominated the global bird feeder market in 2021. The presence of huge number of birdwatchers in Europe, especially in UK and Italy fostered the bird feeder market growth.

