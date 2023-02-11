Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 33.4 Billion by 2027

healthcare PPE market Research Report

North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the healthcare PPE market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the healthcare PPE market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of world-class healthcare systems and stringent regulations for the use of proper PPE in healthcare settings. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to increase in affordability of primary healthcare services and other healthcare infrastructure investments in the region.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

According to the report published, the global healthcare PPE market generated $12.9 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

Rise in demand for healthcare PPE to protect the healthcare personnel involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients augments the growth of the global healthcare PPE market. Furthermore, rise in investment from public and private players in the production of healthcare PPE kit to meet the growing demand fuels the growth of the market. Nevertheless, negative impact of PPE material on environment restrains the market growth.

The Healthcare personal protective equipment market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global healthcare PPE market share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to easy availability of healthcare insurance services.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Covered Market:- Med-Con Pty Ltd., Ansell Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Owens & Minor Inc, Honeywell International Inc and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Healthcare personal protective equipment market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Healthcare personal protective equipment market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

