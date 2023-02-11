RoK firms show interest in Việt Nam’s medical equipment market

VIETNAM, February 11 -

SEOUL — COEX, a leading exhibition organiser and venue of the Republic of Korea (RoK), and the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR) will co-organise the Mekong Medical & Healthcare Expo 2023 in the southern province of Bình Dương in June.

This year's edition will be the first to be held in Việt Nam and feature 250 booths by 150 domestic and foreign firms, COEX said.

It is expected to help Korean businesses penetrate the health sector of Việt Nam and other countries in the region.

COEX CEO Lee Dong-gi stressed that the Vietnamese health sector has posted an annual growth rate of 13.1 per cent over the past five years, with more than 90 per cent of medical equipment and supplies imported.

The country’s total health expenditure accounts for about 6.5 per cent of its GDP, the highest in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said, calling Việt Nam a promising market for Korean medical equipment firms.

The organisers will prepare diverse solutions to help Korean companies expand its global network and explore new markets in ASEAN through the exhibition, he said. — VNS