Manchin Visits Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center For Serving Our Seniors Tour

February 10, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center for the “Serving Our Seniors” tour to all 55 counties across West Virginia to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Photos from the visit can be found here .

“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice. Today I visited the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for seniors all across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “The Inflation Reduction Act lowers healthcare costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out of pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month and providing free vaccines for seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act helps so many West Virginians when they need it most, which is why I was proud to support this legislation which was signed into law on August 16, 2022. I welcome all West Virginia seniors to join my staff over the next week to learn about the provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act that keep our promises to our seniors by protecting and caring for them.”

An Inflation Reduction Act healthcare benefits fact sheet can be found here.

Helpful information for West Virginia seniors can be found here.

Senator Manchin's tour announcement video can be found here.

A map of the tour stops can be found here.

