Manchin Visits Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center For Serving Our Seniors Tour
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center for the “Serving Our Seniors” tour to all 55 counties across West Virginia to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for West Virginia seniors. Photos from the visit can be found here.
“To West Virginia’s seniors, Social Security and Medicare are not just government programs, they are promises made by a thankful nation to ensure a quality of life well-earned from years of hard work and sacrifice. Today I visited the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center to promote the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for seniors all across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “The Inflation Reduction Act lowers healthcare costs for hundreds of thousands of West Virginians on Medicare by capping out of pocket medical costs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, capping the price of insulin to $35 a month and providing free vaccines for seniors. The Inflation Reduction Act helps so many West Virginians when they need it most, which is why I was proud to support this legislation which was signed into law on August 16, 2022. I welcome all West Virginia seniors to join my staff over the next week to learn about the provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act that keep our promises to our seniors by protecting and caring for them.”
Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance. His staff will be on site to provide assistance.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH
John Henson Senior Center
2800 Putnam Ave. Hurricane, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hancock County Senior Services
647 Gas Valley Road, New Cumberland, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Hardy County Committee on Aging
409 Spring Avenue, Moorefield, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Marion County Senior Citizens Center Inc – Fairmont
105 Maplewood Dr. Fairmont, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Harrison County Senior Center
500 West Main St. Clarksburg, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
PRIDE Community Services
699 Stratton St. Logan, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Greenbrier County Committee on Aging
1003 Greenbrier St., Rupert, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH
Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center
209 2nd St. St. Marys, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hundred Senior Citizen Center
61 Pennsylvania Ave. Hundred, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
Barbour County Senior Center – Belington Nutrition Site
58 Crim Ave. Belington WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Lincoln County Opportunity Company
360 Main St. Hamlin, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Webster County Commission of Senior Citizens
148 Court Square, Webster Springs, WV
When: 10:00am – 12:00pm
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH
Wirt County Committee on Aging
74 Senior Cir. Elizabeth, WV
When: 10:00am – 1:00pm
Marshall County Committee on Aging
805 5th St. Moundsville, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Aging and Family Services of Mineral County
793 New Creek Drive, Keyser, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Committee on Aging for Randolph County
5th St. and Railroad Ave. Elkins, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1212
1630 Garfield Ave. Parkersburg, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Pocahontas County Senior Citizens
20626 Seneca Trail, Marlinton, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH
Roane County Committee on Aging
811 Madison Ave. Spencer, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Family Service – Upper Ohio Valley
2200 Main St. Wheeling, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Jefferson County Council on Aging
103 West 5th Ave. Ranson, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Senior Monongalians
5000 Greenbag Rd Suite 7, Morgantown, WV
When: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Wayne Senior Citizens Center
40 Bridge St. Wayne, WV
When: 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Wyoming County Council on Aging
695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullens, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH
Ritchie County Integrated Family Services
521 S. Court St. Harrisville, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Mason County Action Group
101 2nd St. Point Pleasant, WV
When: 11:00am – 12:30pm
McDowell County Commission on Aging
725 Stewart St., Welch, WV
When: 10:30am – 12:30pm
Hampshire County Committee on Aging
6487 Christian Church Road, High View, WV
When: 11:00am – 1:00pm