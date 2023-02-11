Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating PaySign, Inc.

February 10, 2023 9:59 PM | 1 min read

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Rigrodsky Law, P.A. is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of PaySign, Inc. PAYS on behalf of stockholders.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-paysign-inc.

To contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost free, call or text (302) 295-5310 or email info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky, Esq.
Gina M. Serra, Esq.
Call or Text: (302) 295-5310
Email: info@rl-legal.com

