Vehicle Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Park Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest.

At approximately 3:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to enter the van. The victim complied and the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspect then told the victim to the exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the van.

The vehicle is described as a Honda Odyssey, blue or green in color, with an unknown white and blue tag, and a dent on the rear tailgate. The vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.