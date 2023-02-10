Governor Cooper Announces Appointments and Nominations to State Boards and Commissions

NORTH CAROLINA, February 10 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individual to serve as the Commissioner of Banks:

Katherine M.R. Bosken of Cary as Commissioner of Banks. Bosken has been the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks since July of 2021, when she was appointed to finish the rest of the previous commissioner’s term and is now being nominated for a full term. Bosken served the previous eight years as the Deputy Commissioner of Banks for Legal Affairs.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals to the North Carolina Mining Commission:

Corey Viers of Winston-Salem as a representative of the mining industry. Viers is the Vice President of Operations Support for the Vulcan Materials Company. Viers currently serves on the Mining Commission and is being nominated for his third term.

Alexander Thompson of Charlotte as a representative of the mining industry. Thompson is the Vice President of Lithium Resources for the Albemarle Corporation. Thompson has been with the Albemarle Corporation since 2018 and was previously their Mining Development Director.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals to the North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission:

W. Hugh Bailey of Raleigh as a licensed attorney with experience in legal matters associated with oil and gas exploration. Bailey is a trial lawyer for Post, Foushee, and Gordon. He is a former Assistant District Attorney for Johnston, Harnett, and Lee counties.

Dr. William Vizuete of Chapel Hill as a member with experience in matters related to public health. Vizuete is an Associate Professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Arts Council:

Patricia A. Brown of Winston-Salem as a member at-large. Brown is a member of the Board of Visitors for the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Brown worked as the honorary co-chair for their 75-million-dollar campaign for the Advancement Office of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Board of Chiropractic Examiners:

Dr. Stuart C. Kordonowy of Asheville as a chiropractor. Kordonowy has been a full-time chiropractor in Asheville since 1995. He has previously been president of the North Carolina Chiropractors’ Association and was recognized and awarded as the North Carolina Chiropractor of the Year in 2006.

Dr. Jennifer S. Slechter of Asheville as a chiropractor. Slechter is the primary chiropractor and owner of WNC Chiropractic, where she has been since 2009.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Credit Union Commission:

Roger Montes of Durham as a member with credit union management experience. Montes is the Senior Vice President of the Latino Community Credit Union, a position he has held since 2003.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Criminal Justice Information Network Governing Board:

G. Wayne Goodwin of Raleigh as a representative of the Division of Motor Vehicles. Goodwin is the Commissioner of the Division of Motor Vehicles. Goodwin previously served as the state’s Insurance Commissioner for eight years and served four terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the State Ethics Commission:

B. Renee Robinson of Raleigh as a member from the same political party as Governor. Robinson retired from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2017 as the Director of the Office of Special Investigations. Robinson is now an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Saint Augustine’s University.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Geographic Information Coordinating Council:

Jeremy Baynes of Apex as an employee of the federal government who is stationed in North Carolina. Baynes is a Computer Scientist for the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development and was previously a GIS Analyst for the agency.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Hearing Aid Dealers and Fitters Licensing Board:

Robert P. Humphreys of Chapel Hill as a member with hearing loss, representing the interest of hearing aid consumers. Humphreys recently retired after eighteen years as the Financial Officer for the Children’s Cochlear Implant Center at UNC. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Chapel Hill Downtown Commission.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Historic Hillsborough Commission:

William Harris of Hillsborough as a member at-large. Harris has over thirty-five years of management and leadership experience at the federal level. After retirement from the Marine Corps, Harris acquired a position with the Department of Defense as a financial and business acquisition professional.

Jacquelin Liggins of Mebane as a member at-large. Liggins is a customer service technician with the City Manager’s Office for the City of Durham. As an artist and potter, Liggins collaborated on the “Free Spirit Freedom” documentary collection. The collection portrays African American Schools in Orange County from the early 1900s through photography and video interviews.

Adam Warren Cheshire of Hillsborough as a member at-large. Cheshire is the Business manager for Orange Family Medical Group, where he has worked for five years.

Sara S. Stephens of Durham as a member at-large. Stephens is the Durham County Library Development Officer. She works to strengthen relationships within governing boards, donors, and the general community and represent the Durham County Library at community events.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Holocaust Council:

Anne E. Parsons of Greensboro as a member at-large. Parsons has worked with the Holocaust Council’s Traveling Exhibitions Program for the past two years. Parsons assisted in developing an innovative digital and physical exhibit “Roots of Resistance: The Tuchyn Story.”

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Internship Council:

Amber Lennon of Elizabeth City as a UNC System representative. Lennon is the Director of Career and Professional Development & QEP for Elizabeth City State University. She has been in the counseling and career development field for more than 10 years.

Dr. Laura Colson McLean of Greensboro as a private college or university representative. Colson is the Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Experience and a Professor at Bennet College. Colson has worked in higher education for more than 17 years.

Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington as a UNC System representative. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She has more than 20 years of experience in the career counseling and leadership field.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the NCWorks Commission:

Dan Segovia of Charlotte as a workforce and labor representative. Segovia is a Business Manager for Iron Workers Local Union and a former Training Director and Journeyman Ironworker. He also serves as the Co-Chair to the NC TOWERS Workforce Development Sub-Committee.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to North Carolina Real Estate Commission:

Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette of Raleigh as a public member. Mallette is an Associate Attorney at McGuireWoods LLP. Mallette served in the US Air Force as an Admissions Advisor, Intelligence Officer, Wing Executive Officer, Legal Intern, and finally Prosecutor and Special Assistant US Attorney for the US Air Force’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps. After Honorable Discharge from the Air Force, Mallette was a Law Clerk at the Supreme Court of North Carolina for The Honorable Barbara A. Jackson prior to joining McGuireWoods.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Recreational Therapy Licensure Board:

Joan Langella Sutton of Davidson as a therapeutic recreation specialist engaged in training. Sutton is an Assistant Professor at the University of North Carolina Greensboro in their Community and Therapeutic Recreation Department.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Roanoke-Chowan Community College Board of Trustees:

Catherine Everett Wilson of Windsor as a member at-large. Wilson is a Town Commissioner and the Mayor Pro-Tem for the Town of Windsor.

Geneva N. Riddick-Faulkner of Rich Square as a member at-large. Riddick-Faulkner is a Northampton County Commissioner and an Instructional Data Analyst for Halifax County Schools.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology, and Innovation:

Christopher G. Davis of Fayetteville as a member at-large. Davis served on the Fayetteville City Council from 2019-2022 and chaired the City Planning Commission prior to being elected to the city council. Davis served in the US Army National Guard for more than 20 years.

Philip John Cardinale of Raleigh as a representative of private industry. Cardinale is a Partner at Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchel & Jernigan, LLP. Cardinale was an attorney at Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in Washington D.C. prior to joining Smith Anderson in 2019.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council:

Dr. Sachin B. Patel of Chapel Hill as a member at-large. Patel is a Critical Care Physician for UNC Rex Healthcare of Raleigh and a Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician for WakeMed Health and Hospitals.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Social Services Commission:

Brandie Walser of Kenly as the 13th Congressional District representative. Walser is the Vice President of Finance for Ralph Hodge Construction Company, a position she has held since 2002.

Jeanne A. Lindquist of Charlotte as the 14th Congressional District representative. Lindquist retired as an Associate Director at the Lee Institute, a non-profit consulting and leadership development arm of the Lynwood Foundation.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the South Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees:

Deborah Flowers Davis of Wadesboro as an Anson County resident. Davis retired from the Anson County School District after 37 years. In her time working for the school district, she was a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and finally the Director of Secondary Education.

Nathan Hunt Gwyn III of Monroe as a Union County resident. Gwyn recently retired after three years in his role as a Superior Court Judge for the State of North Carolina. Before being appointed to the Superior Court he was a Chief District Court Judge.

Robert M. Shivers of Marvin as a Union County resident. Shivers is a Procurement Manger for American Red Cross, where he has worked for 10 years and is responsible for managing senior buyers.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Underground Damage Prevention Review Board:

Jonathan Holt of Oak Island as chair. Holt is the Senior Director of Regional Construction for Charter Communications. Holt has served on the board as the cable company representative since 2018.

Jacob Harrison Joplin of Morehead City as a representative from an electric membership corporation. Joplin is the CEO & General Manager of Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, where he has worked since 2000.

Daniel William Robinett of Charlotte as a representative from a facility contract locator. Robinett is a District Manager for USIC. serving the community, contractors, and utility owners in damage prevention. Robinette has 12 years of experience in damage prevention.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service:

Heather L. Black of Apex as an expert in delivery of human, educational, environment, homeland security services. Black is the Vice President of the United Way of North Carolina and has over 20 years of experience in public service and non-profit work.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Youth Advisory Council:

Joshua McGee of Fuquay Varina as an adult member. McGee is the Program Assistant for National Programs for the Hunt Institute. McGee previously worked for the North Carolina Foundation for Public School Children.

Karon Holloman Hardy of Fuquay Varina as an adult member. Hardy is an Executive Assistant for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child and Family Well-Being. Hardy has been co-chair of HIS Daughters Young Ladies Ministry since 2012.

