Global Capsule Hotel Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Emergence of Mobile Applications and Ease in Bookings Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Hotel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capsule hotel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during 2023-2030. This report on global capsule hotel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global capsule hotel market by segmenting the market based on type, traveller type, booking mode, number of capsules, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the capsule hotel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Emergence of Mobile Applications

Ease in Bookings

Proliferation of the Travel and Tourism Industry

Challenges

Surge in Unrest due to Terrorism

Local Issues in Several Countries

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Capsule Hotel Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Capsule Hotel Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Side by side

5.3. Separate

5.4. Others

6. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Traveller Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solo

6.3 Group

6.4 Others

7. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Booking Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online

7.3 Offline

8. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Number of Capsule

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Upto 50

8.3 From 50 to 100

8.4 Above 100

9. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Office Workers

9.3 Tourists

9.4 Others

10. Global Capsule Hotel Market by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Russia

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Rest of the Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 United States

10.3.2 Canada

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.6 Indonesia

10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.4 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 Turkey

10.6.3 Iran

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces

13. Market Value Chain Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Scenario

14.2 Company Profiles

14.2.1 Book & Bed Tokyo

14.2.2 First Cabin HD Co., Ltd.

14.2.3 Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

14.2.4 Pangea pod hotel

14.2.5 Riccarton Capsule Hotel

14.2.6 The Bed KLCC

14.2.7 The Capsule Hotel

14.2.8 The CUBE Hotel Group

14.2.9 Urbanpod Hotel

14.2.10 UZ.Hotel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g2896z-hotel?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets