Ukrainian War Journalist Releases "Reporter Volkovsky," a Story of Lives Impacted by the Ukrainian-Russian War

Written live in the Ukrainian battle zone during bombings and missile attacks by Russia, award-winning Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Lukanov pens his first novel to help amplify the voices of the Ukrainian people who have similar stories in real life.

Conroe, TX February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With his latest book, "Reporter Volkovsky" (published by Defiance Press & Publishing), author Yuriy Lukanov paints a dramatic adventure between two protagonists searching for painful answers within a raging war. With its merciless and cynical hand, the war not only divided life into "before" and "after," but also shattered the former familiar ideas and relationships between people. The story sets off when one of the protagonists, Serhiy Sukhobokov, finds out that his wife, Lisa, has become involved in the pro-Russia movement, and tragically falls because of it. On one hand, Serhiy hates her; on the other hand, he continues to love her. These mutually exclusive feelings resonate painfully in his heart. Their daughter is torn between mom and dad.

Yuriy Lukanov is a Ukrainian journalist from Kyiv, Ukraine. Не has been a journalist for over four decades, during which he has published thousands of articles, investigative reports, and human rights investigations in Ukrainian and international media, including United Press International, The Financial Times, and The Atlantic Council of the US. "Reporter Volkovsky" is his first novel, which attempts to tell the story of the war using his unique humor and insight.

"Yuriy Lukanov managed to convey the tragedy of this war, telling about its nature and keeping a light-hearted approach at the same time." - Piotr Andrusieczko, Polish Journalist of the Year (2014)

"I am not a literary critic, but I know something about Russian terrorists, war and occupation. Yuriy Lukanov has described the “DPR” concentration camp as accurately as if he was there himself, his description reflects the reality, which I personally observed for 48 days in the “DPR” concentration camp in summer 2014, almost documentarily. Along with fictional but very typical characters, everything written by Yuriy may seem absurd to the readers, yet the reality is no less absurd itself." -Dmytro Potekhin, Ukrainian activist, CEO, and former Russian prisoner.

Contact Information:

Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

David Roberts

281-374-4160

Contact via Email

www.DefiancePress.com/news/

Media Contact: Cassandra@Defiancepress.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/879154

Press Release Distributed by PR.com