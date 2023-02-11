SUNY Upstate Medical University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide Cloud-Based Media Management Campuswide

SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, has selected YuJa, Inc. to provide a cloud-based media management system to use for teaching, training, marketing and communications throughout the academic medical center.

In addition to cloud-based media management, the institution was seeking a product to replace its former platform that features a user-friendly interface to manage and view media on any device. The solution also needed to seamlessly integrate with D2L Brightspace, its learning management system, and other third-party vendors used for education and collaboration throughout the institution.

"SUNY Upstate Medical University will benefit from out-of-the-box features that enable video recording, editing, distribution and management, integration with existing tools, engagement and accessibility features, and more," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. "We're pleased to expand our presence in the SUNY system and for faculty, staff and students to use the Video Platform."

SUNY has a systemwide agreement with YuJa that enables any school in the system to license YuJa's software to have access to the full set of features and tools, along with streamlined implementation and guaranteed low pricing. A number of SUNY's institutions have already implemented one or more solutions from YuJa's suite of ed-tech products.

ABOUT SUNY UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

Located in Syracuse, New York, SUNY Upstate Medical University is the only academic medical center in Central New York. It is also the region's largest employer with 9,460 employees. Affiliated with the State University of New York, Upstate's mission is to improve the health of the community through education, biomedical research and health care. Upstate Medical University's educational mission is anchored by its four colleges—Medicine, Nursing, Health Professions and Graduate Studies (biomedical sciences).

ABOUT THE STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, with 64 college and university campuses located within 30 miles of every home, school, and business in the state.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

