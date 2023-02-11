Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,286 in the last 365 days.

Global 5G mmWave Use Cases Report 2022: Opportunities and Challenges Opened Up and Faced with 5G

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G mmWave Use Cases - When will mmWave Unleash the Full Potential of 5G?" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report provides an update on mmWaves, the new frequencies available for 5G. It details their availability, assignments and reminds them of their key characteristics. It also stresses opportunities and challenges opened up and faced with 5G.

It reviews eight use cases at different stages of deployment using mmWaves.

  • What is the state of the art of mmWave spectrum assignment, and commercial service deployment?
  • What are the key challenges and opportunities for mmWave?
  • What are the key 5G use cases and applications for mmWave?
  • When and how will 5G fully benefit from mmWaves and deliver multi-Gbps?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Key findings

3. New frequencies for true 5G
3.1. MmWave deployment context
3.2. Allocation of mmWave frequencies for 5G

4. Overview of 5G mmWave applications and services
4.1. Use case synthesis
4.2. Cas d'usage 5G millimetriques
4.2.1. Use case 1: eMBB FWA n32
4.2.2. Use case 2: "Hotzone" consumer: immersive UHD streaming video at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
4.2.3. Use case 3: "Private networks": Taiwan live theater
4.2.4. Use case 4: "Hotzone" consumer/offices/ industrial and business applications: Paris/Rennes stations, France
4.2.5. Use case 5: "Hotzone" consumer/offices with 5G-PICTURE, Barcelona, Spain
4.2.6. Use case 6: "Hotzone" consumer & offices in the subway downtown Seoul
4.2.7. Use case 7: Robots in agriculture using 5G FWA and fiber
4.2.8. Use case 8: "Hotzone" consumer & offices, financial district of Paris, 26 GHz trials and neutral-host approach

Companies Mentioned

  • ANFR
  • ANSES
  • Arcep
  • FCC
  • ICNIRP
  • MSI
  • OfCom
  • OMS
  • Advantech
  • Allis Electric
  • Bell Labs
  • Cellnex
  • Chunghwa Telecom
  • Coiler
  • D-Link
  • Efficacity
  • Equans
  • Fastweb
  • GSMA
  • Interactive Digital Technologies
  • Lenovo
  • NBN
  • NeWeb
  • Nokia
  • Orange
  • Qualcomm
  • Quanta Computer
  • Samsung
  • Siradel
  • SNCF
  • Sony
  • Telint
  • TIM
  • US Cellular
  • Wha Yu Industrial
  • Wistron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrtdqt-mmwave-use?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-5g-mmwave-use-cases-report-2022-opportunities-and-challenges-opened-up-and-faced-with-5g-301743978.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Global 5G mmWave Use Cases Report 2022: Opportunities and Challenges Opened Up and Faced with 5G

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.