Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2027 from USD 5.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.5%

Growth in this market can be attributed to rapidly increasing private equity and capital investment in life sciences over the last decade coupled with significant investment in cell and gene therapy companies. This is expected to increase the demand for outsourcing, thereby increasing the growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services.

Autologous segment accounted for the second largest cell therapy segment market share

The autologous sub segment of the cell therapy segment accounted for the second largest market share. The growth of the autologous segment is attributed to the low risk of post-treatment complications compared to allogeneic stem cell therapy, the increasing number of clinical trials based on autologous types, and an increasing preference for autologous cell therapy in high-income countries.

Infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR

The infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Despite current drugs and treatments for infectious diseases, HIV/Aids, tuberculosis, coronavirus, Ebola virus, malaria, and respiratory tract diseases form a major concern globally.

According to the Global Tuberculosis report, nearly 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis (TB) each year. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in clinical trials for the development of cell therapies used in the treatment of coronavirus. This is expected to drive the segment growth.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market

The Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth potential for the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market. This can be attributed to improved treatment techniques, the optimization of medical measures, improved medical service quality, and the dynamic adjustment of medical insurance access in countries like China.

Further, high R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies in nations like Japan is expected to support drug development research, which will drive the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market in the region.

Key Metrics

Premium Insights

High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases to Drive Market

Cell Therapy Segment Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022

Cell Therapy Segment Will Continue to Dominate Market in 2027

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth in Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Increasing Private and Public Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy Industry

Technological Advancements

Increasing Partnerships and Agreements Between Pharmaceutical Companies and CDMOs

Restraints

High Operational Costs Associated with Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Opportunities

Expansion of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Capacities by Cdmos

Growing Cell & Gene Therapies Market

Challenges

Risk of Mutagenesis

Low Yield Outcomes

Lack of Standard Production Systems

Company Profiles

Key Market Players

Lonza

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Charles River Laboratories

Takara Bio Inc.

Oxford Biomedica plc

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Wuxi Apptec

Nikon Corporation

Other Players

The Discovery Labs

Roslinct

Jrs Pharma

Finvector

Abl, Inc.

Resilience, Inc.

Biocentriq

Porton Advanced Solutions

Andelyn Biosciences

Genezen

Vibalogics

Anemocyte Srl

Elevate Bio

Forge Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqrj2e-and-gene?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets