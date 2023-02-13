Timmy Global Health 19th Annual Gala at the Lucas Estate
Plan now to join us for our 19th Annual Gala, Friday, April 28 at the beautiful Lucas Estate. Tickets are on sale now.
This year as we commemorate 25 years of Timmy Global Health, Gala participants will enjoy a plated dinner, an international band, as well as a silent and live auction while helping raise $150,000 to support care sights around the globe.
— Dr. Chuck Dietzen
Each year our gala draws a diverse and impassioned crowd of philanthropists. Participants will have the opportunity to reflect on our 25 years of service while enjoying food representative of the countries we support. Our live auction will feature rare art and bourbon as well as trips to vacation destinations. Participants in the silent auction will vie for a chance to win unique experiences, top shelf bourbons, tickets for hotel stays, shows, and sporting events. Shop our Tienda to purchase one-of-a kind items carefully curated from around the globe. And enjoy the international sounds of Diaglo.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Join Barnes and Thornburg and become a sponsor for a chance to mingle, dine, and be entertained while supporting global health.
