Recap: Secretary Fontes Tours State, Meets With Officials, And Participates In Elections Forum

PHOENIX – Fulfilling his commitment to visiting officials in each of Arizona's counties, educating Arizonans about elections systems, and meeting with Arizona business leaders, Secretary Fontes was on the go this week. Below is a recap of the Secretary's week.

Legistlative Priorities

This week, Secretary Fontes addressed the House Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee, voicing support for House Bill 2560 -- a bipartisan piece of legislation concerning ballot imaging. In his remarks, Secretary Fontes stated that the measure would bring “public verifiability” to the election process. The bill passed and will now head to the full House for consideration.

Elections Education

On Wednesday evening, the Secretary took part in a forum with Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer in which both leaders discussed their views on the future of Arizona elections and explained current election processes. The event was hosted at Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix and moderated by ABC15 reporter Garrett Archer.

County Visits

On Thursday, the Secretary visited Cochise County where he met with Cochise County and City of Bisbee officials. The Secretary had the privilege of visiting with elections department staff and Cochise County Recorder David Stevens provided Secretary Fontes with a tour of the county's impressive archives library, which protects vital historical records that document the story of Cochise County.

The Secretary also visited Bisbee's Copper Queen Library, which has been open since 1882 and was recently recognized as the best small library in the United States by Library Journal.

Today, Secretary Fontes traveled to Nogales, Arizona, and met with Santa Cruz County Recorder Anita Moreno as well as City of Nogales officials. The Secretary toured Santa Cruz County's archives library and later visited with the Nogales Chamber of Commerce to hear the concerns of business leaders and to share his administration's business services priorities.