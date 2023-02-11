Submit Release
Media Freedom Act: Elda Brogi gives testimony at the European Parliament

On 6 February, Professor Elda Brogi took part in a public hearing organised by the Committee on Culture and Education at the European Parliament.

The event brought together experts from academia, civil society organisations and journalists to discuss the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA), a long-awaited legislative proposal aiming at strengthening media pluralism and media freedom in the European Union.

Professor Brogi contributed with research insights from the long-standing work of the Centre for Media Pluralism and Media Freedom, where she is Scientific Coordinator and where she oversees the Media Pluralism Monitor project.

In her testimony, Professor Brogi outlined the main challenges foreseen in the implementation of the Media Freedom Act and put forward concrete suggestions for improvement.

She also praised the proposed legislation as a significant step forward in the protection of media freedom in the EU, and encouraged the European Parliament to exploit the momentum.

The debate will feed into the upcoming drafting of the legislative report of the CULT Committee on EMFA.

A video recording of the hearing is available here (minute 17:48:04).

