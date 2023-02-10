January Sees Over 16,000 New Jobs

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2023

Saskatchewan's Month-to-Month Employment up 4,500

Recently released January labour force figures from Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan is off to a strong start in 2023, with 16,400 new jobs when compared to January 2022, an increase of 2.9 per cent.

"Our province is off to a great start in 2023, with thousands of new jobs across many of Saskatchewan's various and vital industries," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan's economy is full of opportunity for newcomers and residents alike, and our government looks forward to strong, continued growth that works for everyone in the coming year."

The seasonally adjusted provincial unemployment rate was 4.3 per cent in January 2023, down from 5.6 per cent in January 2022 and down from 4.4 per cent compared to December 2022. The rate is the third lowest among the provinces, and below the national average of 5.0 per cent.

Saskatchewan saw record highs for the month of January:

Provincial labour force reached 606,300;

Total provincial employment reached 578,600; and

Total full-time employment reached 466,600.

Full-time employment increased by 4,700 (+1 per cent), with part-time employment increasing by 11,500 (+11.5 per cent).

There were also increases in youth population, which rose to 3,200 (+2.4 per cent), and employment, which is up 1,400 (+1.9 per cent) compared to last January.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 2,500 (+4.4 per cent) for 26 consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was up 2,000 (+25.3 per cent) for two consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for health care and social assistance, up 4,900 (+5.6 per cent), with professional, scientific and technical services, up 3,800 (+15.1 per cent), and educational services, up 3,000 (+6.1 per cent).

