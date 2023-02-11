Submit Release
The United States and the Federated States of Micronesia Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Today, the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding affirming our close and continuing partnership and reflecting our shared understanding reached on levels and types of future U.S. assistance to be requested for the Federated States of Micronesia.

Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor, U.S. Department of the Interior signed the Memorandum for the United States and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the Federated States of Micronesia Jackson T. Soram signed for the Federated States of Micronesia.

Deputy to Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations Jane Bocklage, U.S. Department of State and First Secretary Raleigh Welly of the Federated States of Micronesia attended the signing in Washington, DC.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed as part of the ongoing Compact of Free Association negotiations and confirms our shared vision for a strong and enduring partnership that will continue to benefit both nations and the entire Pacific region.

