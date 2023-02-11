There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,363 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Moncada
February 11, 2023, 00:35 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Moncada discussed the Nicaraguan Government’s release of 222 political prisoners yesterday, and the importance of constructive dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua to build a better future for the Nicaraguan people.
