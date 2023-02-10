Adequate Provisions Guidance 30-day comment period ends February 24, 2023

Commerce has developed draft guidance for how local governments should show they have made “adequate provisions” for existing and projected needs of all economic segments (RCW 36.70A.070(2)(d)).

Commerce has developed draft guidance for how local governments should show they have made “adequate provisions” for existing and projected needs of all economic segments (RCW 36.70A.070(2)(d)). This portion of the guidance details how to show consideration for all economic segments in housing planning and how to document programs and actions needed to achieve housing availability including gaps in local funding, development regulations and other limitations.

We want to remind everyone that the comment period ends on February 24, 2023. To be notified about this guidance and other housing related planning updates as they become available, please sign up for the HB 1220 project updates mailing list. Enter your email address on the project webpage under “Subscribe” on the right-hand side of the page.

Comments and questions on the Adequate Provisions Guidance can be submitted to Laura Hodgson at Laura.Hodgson@commerce.wa.gov through Feb. 24, 2023.