Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,363 in the last 365 days.

Adequate Provisions Guidance 30-day comment period ends February 24, 2023

Commerce has developed draft guidance for how local governments should show they have made “adequate provisions” for existing and projected needs of all economic segments (RCW 36.70A.070(2)(d)).

Commerce has developed draft guidance for how local governments should show they have made “adequate provisions” for existing and projected needs of all economic segments (RCW 36.70A.070(2)(d)). This portion of the guidance details how to show consideration for all economic segments in housing planning and how to document programs and actions needed to achieve housing availability including gaps in local funding, development regulations and other limitations.

We want to remind everyone that the comment period ends on February 24, 2023. To be notified about this guidance and other housing related planning updates as they become available, please sign up for the HB 1220 project updates mailing list. Enter your email address on the project webpage under “Subscribe” on the right-hand side of the page.

Comments and questions on the Adequate Provisions Guidance can be submitted to Laura Hodgson at Laura.Hodgson@commerce.wa.gov through Feb. 24, 2023.

You just read:

Adequate Provisions Guidance 30-day comment period ends February 24, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.