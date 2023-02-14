Regional Supply Works to Strengthen Customer Relationships for Mutual Benefit

Regional Supply dispatches 12-14 trucks averaging a total of 140 stops everyday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, businesses of all sizes are recognizing the importance of strong relationships between wholesale suppliers and their customers. With the right relationship, both parties can benefit from improved communication, better customer service, and increased efficiency.

“Relationships between wholesalers like Regional Supply and customers are essential for businesses to succeed,” says Lawrence Wiscombe, general manager at Regional Supply. “It’s important to build trust between the two parties and understand each other’s goals and objectives.”

When suppliers and customers have a strong relationship, they can work together to benefit both parties. For example, suppliers can provide customers with the latest products and services, while customers can provide suppliers with insights into their market.

“Having a good relationship with customers helps to create a better customer experience,” said Wiscombe. “At Regional Supply, we strive to build strong relationships with our customers so that we can provide them with the best products and services.”

Wholesale suppliers and customers can also benefit from improved communication. Customers can provide feedback to suppliers, while suppliers can provide customers with the latest updates and information.

By building strong relationships between wholesale suppliers and their customers, businesses can benefit from improved communication, better customer service, and increased efficiency.

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

