Search Minerals to Seek New CEO to Lead the Development of Rare Earth Element Mining, Extraction and Manufacturing in Newfoundland and Labrador

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”), announces that Mr. Leo Power has been appointed to the position of interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the termination by the Company on a without cause basis of the employment agreement with former President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Andrews.

The Company and Mr. Andrews are in discussions to effect the termination and ensure a smooth transition.

The Company will immediately launch a search process to identify a new President and CEO to lead Search Minerals in the transition from mineral explorer to project developer.

David Dreisinger, Director and Vice President of Metallurgy of Search Minerals says: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Greg over the last 14 years to develop Search Minerals as a successful rare earth explorer, now poised to be a rare earth developer. Greg has tirelessly built the Company to a critical stage and established great relationships with shareholders, employees, our partners in the provincial and federal government the NunatukaVut Community Council and the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company thanks Greg Andrews for all his service as we move forward into project development.”

For further information, please contact:

Leo Power Dr. David Dreisinger
Chairman of the Board Director and Vice President of Metallurgy
709-682-3543 604-613-4434
   
E-mail: leopower@searchminerals.ca E-mail: david.dreisinger@searchminerals.ca


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


