02/10/23 – HUNTERS ASKED TO HELP PROTECT NATIVE PLANTS AND ANIMALS IN HONOPŪ VALLEY

For Immediate Release: February 10, 2023

HUNTERS ASKED TO HELP PROTECT NATIVE PLANTS AND ANIMALS IN HONOPŪ VALLEY

(LĪHU‘E, HI) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources is asking local hunters to help protect rare and endangered plants and birds in upper Honopū Valley on Kaua‘i, especially during a special, three-month period from today through May 10.

Invasive ungulates, or non-native hoofed animals such as goats and pigs, can cause extensive loss of biodiversity in forests, as well as degradation of critical bird habitat. Predator control is a key tool to reducing impacts to natural resources, and hunters play an important role.

DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has previously worked with Kaua‘i hunting groups and the Game Management Advisory Committee in implementing this protection strategy. These efforts revitalize native forest and restore vital seabird habitat, benefitting native species as well as hunters looking for additional opportunities to hunt and obtain food.

Conservation efforts in the form of predator control, habitat management and predator exclusion fencing have been made to mitigate threats in the upper Honopū Valley area. Work on the 238-acre predator fence, the longest in the state and one of the longest in the country, started in September 2020 and was recently completed in 2023.

In the intervening period of fence construction, hunters played a vital role in controlling hoofed animals that threatened the flora and fauna the fence was erected to secure.

Hunter assistance is encouraged once again for this special hunting period to control any invasive ungulates that remain inside the protected area.

