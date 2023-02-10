IOM Rushes More Aid to Türkiye and Northwest Syria

Geneva - Today (10/02) 14 additional trucks carrying much-needed cross-border humanitarian aid were shipped from the IOM Burç warehouse in Gaziantep to Northwest Syria to support people in quake-hit Idleb with essential relief items.

In addition, more relief supplies, and emergency aid pre-positioned at three warehouses in Syria, managed by our Syrian NGO implementing partner will also be distributed with their support, in the affected areas to alleviate the suffering of those most affected by destruction. Despite the suffering our implementing partners themselves are facing with lives lost and loved ones missing, they continue to be functional and delivering aid.

In Türkiye, as of 9 February, to support the national and local partners, IOM sent seven trucks carrying aid including electric heaters and cookers, blankets, raincoats, boots, to support their relief efforts on the ground and reach more people in Gaziantep, Hatay and in Kilis.

“Building on our vast operational reach in the region, we are able to bring critical relief to thousands of families whose homes and livelihoods have suddenly been obliterated,” says IOM Director General António Vitorino.

“We extend our profound condolences to all those who lost loved ones. Our teams are working around the clock with the government partners to provide assistance and continue to expand its reach.”

IOM continues to coordinate with its Turkish partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Presidency of Migration Management, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, to provide additional support to their operations on the ground, reaching more people in need.

The freezing cold, lack of shelter, food, water and medical facilities is creating ever-graver humanitarian needs. IOM remains committed to providing necessary support to its national and local partners to ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid and availability of lifesaving supplies, including shelter.

IOM reiterates calls for solidarity and appeals to the international community to mobilize necessary financial resources, as well as search and rescue capacity and equipment.

