Cleanup underway after derailment spills diesel near Yaquina River

Toledo, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to a train derailment at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Toledo that caused an estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel to spill. An unknown amount of the fuel entered a storm drain that flows into nearby Depot Slough. The slough feeds into the Yaquina River.

Cleanup crews have placed a barrier in the slough to prevent the fuel from spreading, and oil-absorbing boom and other absorbent materials within the barrier and around the spill site to prevent additional fuel from spreading. Crews are removing as much fuel as possible from the storm drainage system and monitoring the slough and the river. There have been no reports of harm to waterfowl or other wildlife.

The train is owned and operated by Portland & Western Railroad, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation. Much of the fuel is beneath the three locomotives that derailed and can’t be addressed until the cars are moved. Work on moving the locomotives is underway.

