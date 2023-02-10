Submit Release
Partnership Forum For Integrated Action On Air Pollution And Climate Change In Africa

Africa has set up a development trajectory that is founded on climate resilient low emission policies, legislation and development paradigms. Consequently, green growth strategies and climate change measures that aim at managing or preventing emission of greenhouse gases and short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) have been developed and are being implemented by many countries with varying degrees of impact. Indeed, most Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted to the UNFCCC, and the range of circular economy measures that producers and consumers are encouraged to adopt, indicate an ambitious commitment to climate and air pollution management by African countries.

In response to these developments, in 2019 the Africa Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN) mandated the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) to undertake an integrated assessment of air pollution and climate change in Africa (AMCEN decision 17/2).  This resulted in the Integrated Assessment of Air Pollution and Climate Change for Sustainable Development in Africa that was produced by a partnership between the African Union Commission (AUC), the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC), the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The Summary for Decision Makers of the assessment was launched in the African Pavilion at CoP 27 in Egypt, November 2022 (See: https://bit.ly/3HImBgL ).

The Assessment is the first-ever integrated assessment of air pollution and climate change for the continent and provides a robust scientific basis for action towards clean air in Africa, including the development of a continent-wide Clean Air Program.

The Assessment’s recommendations are closely aligned with key priorities of Agenda 2063 and with the goals and targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and NDCs for achieving national climate change mitigation goals.

The Assessment in 2022 identified 37 measures – across five key sectoral areas:  i) transport, ii) residential energy, iii) energy generation and industry iv) agriculture and v) waste management –   AMCEN via decision 18/4 in 2022 urged member states to implement the measures.

For the measures to be effectively implemented across Africa, a strong coordinated multi-stakeholder based road map and partnerships are necessary; hence the convening of this stakeholders’ consultative forum.

