Empowering Our Heroes: How Hire G.I. Is Helping Top Companies Access The Best Of U.S Military Talent

Hire G.I., the nation’s leading employment assistance provider for transition service members, veterans, and spouses recognizes the challenges military veterans face when assimilating to civilian life. “It is our mission to change the world, one veteran at a time”, says company spokesperson Jermaine A. Higgins. The company is proud to have built their reputation for successfully creating employment opportunities for veterans on the solid foundation of exemplary service, knowledge, professionalism, honesty and integrity.

Hire G.I. is proud to announce its official partnership with the Veterans Benefits Guide. This crucial partnership comes at an opportune time and will help to further extend support to veterans with benefits.

In their mission to close the gap between talented and employable veterans, and employers of the highest caliber across the country, Hire G.I. routinely organizes job fairs,  services for Human Resources professionals, and recruitment services.

With over 50, highly successful job fairs and events held annually,  HR professionals have found top talents and matched veterans, active duty transitioning personnel, military spouses, with military friendly employers.

"These events are great as I found a lot of work from home employers and met with companies that were OK with hiring Military Spouse. I came, I interview and I conquered. I start my new job next week", says Amanda Johnson, a military spouse.

The company offers its services across more than 50 military bases in locations all over the country.  The corporate recruiters at Hire G.I. are trained to match veterans and HR professionals across a variety of industries, including Engineering, Sales, Cyber Security, Dev Ops, Project management, Logistics and Intelligence. Through these crucial partnerships, businesses of all sizes can access a larger pool of veteran talent as they search for qualified employees.

In addition to providing comprehensive employment services for veterans,  Hire G.I. is also dedicated to helping them adjust back into civilian life. It offers special discount rates on travel and hotel accommodations for veterans. For veterans looking to start their own businesses, the company also offers entrepreneurship training for veterans.

To discover more about Hire G.I., visit www.Hiregi.com.

