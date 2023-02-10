Underground Art And Design Launches as International Media Platform Empowering Artists and Designers

New York, NY - Underground Art And Design (UAAD) was established in October 2022 with the mission to empower talented, change-provoking, and forward-thinking artists and designers. The platform offers a wealth of information, resources, and opportunities for artists and designers to showcase their work and bring inspiration, innovation, and fresh perspectives to the forefront.

Founder Xiaofan Jiang, a multi-talented artist and designer originally from Shanghai and now based in New York was motivated to launch UAAD after observing the obstacles faced by her peers in the artist community. With a passion for empowering artists and a goal to make art a viable career choice for all artists, Xiaofan has brought her vision to life, creating a dynamic culture of innovation and collaboration that puts artists first.

At UAAD, artists are given the resources and support they need to thrive and grow, creating a dynamic and innovative community that puts artists first. UAAD's focus on fostering a supportive environment is igniting a spark in the art and design world, bringing the unique voices and visions of artists to the forefront. As a result, UAAD is poised to be a leading source of inspiration and a hub for the creative industry.

"Our mission is to empower artists and designers and help them bring their unique perspectives and visions to the world," said Founder Xiaofan Jiang. "Artists are not lacking ingenuity, they are lacking opportunity. We believe that art has the power to inspire, provoke, and make a positive impact on society, and we're thrilled to provide a platform that supports artists in achieving their goals."

UAAD offers an all-encompassing platform that provides various content and services to support and showcase creative work, including magazine features, interviews, an online gallery, online communities for artists to connect and collaborate, events like exhibitions and workshops, and resources for artists and designers to market their work and network with others.

"At Underground Art & Design, we believe that true creativity lies in the unconventional. We celebrate subversive power and embrace the alternative, supporting art and design pieces that are not afraid to challenge the status quo, push boundaries and make a bold statement. "

For more information on Underground Art And Design, please visit the website at https://uaad.art.

Contact: Xiaofan Jiang, hello@uaad.art

