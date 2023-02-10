Enerev5 Announces Grant of Additional Stock Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2023) - Enerev5 Metals Inc. ENEV ENEVF ("Enerev5" or the "Company") announces further to its press release of February 9, 2023, that it has granted an additional 200,000 stock options under its stock option plan to a director. All other terms remain the same.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. ENEV ENEVF is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential related to energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

John F. O'Donnell

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-647-966-3100

Website: www.enerev5metals.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154506