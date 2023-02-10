Global Digital Assurance Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Stands to Gain from Rising Emphasis on API Monitoring & Testing

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Assurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Assurance estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Manual Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Test Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR

The Digital Assurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Maveric Systems Ltd.

Micro Focus International PLC

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Digital Assurance: A Prelude

Progressive Growth Projected for Digital Assurance Market

Digital Assurance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Stimulates Broad-based Opportunities for Digital Assurance Market

Global Digital Transformation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Industry Digitalization Index Score by Industry Group for the Year 2019

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Rapid Evolution of IoT Augments Business Prospects for Digital Assurance Market

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices in Billions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Critical Importance of Big Data & Analytics Creates Fertile Environment

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Big Data & Business Analytics Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

Exponential Growth in Cloud Computing Makes Way for Massive Adoption of Digital Assurance Solutions

Worldwide Public Cloud Service Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019 and 2025

Robust Opportunities for Digital Assurance Amid Widening Deployments of AI and Machine Learning

World Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Open Source Testing Tools: A Key Market Driver

Market Stands to Gain from Rising Emphasis on API Monitoring & Testing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrsmhj-assurance?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets