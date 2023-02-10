Global Digital Assurance Strategic Business Report 2023: Market Stands to Gain from Rising Emphasis on API Monitoring & Testing
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Assurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Assurance estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Manual Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Test Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The Digital Assurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
