Timothy Hines' New Western Comedy "The Wilde Girls" Adds Newcomer Lydia Pearl Pentz to the Cast

Coming off the success of "Tomorrow's Today" featuring Kelly Le Brock (Weird Science, Hard to Kill) and Burt Young (Rocky, Micky Blue Eyes) in award winning cameos, and "10 Days in a Madhouse", starring Christopher Lambert, ("Highlander", "Mortal Kombat", "1242: Gateway to the West"), director Timothy Hines casts newcomer Lydia Pearl Pentz in the Lead Role of his new Western Comedy "The Wilde Girls".

Above: Newcomer Lydia Pearl Pentz will star in Timothy Hines' Western Comedy "The Wilde Girls"

"The Wilde Girls" a new upcoming Western comedy movie to be directed by Timothy Hines ("Tomorrow's Today", "10 Days in a Madhouse", "War of the Worlds the True Story"), has added newcomer Lydia Pearl Pentz to the cast in a major lead role.

The comedy feature set in the heart of the Great Depression of the 1930s is an epic adventure about two clueless socialite heiresses with zero survival skills who are dumped in the wilderness by their conniving aunt who cheats them out of their fortune upon their father’s death. Their problems are compounded when they discover a price has been placed on their heads to ensure they will not return and, through a series of missteps, the teenage girls become hopelessly lost in the wilderness. An unenthusiastic alliance with a misanthropic mountain man, to be played by rising star and super popular stand-up comic Teddy Smith, may be their only chance of escape.

Above: "The Wilde Girls" director/writer said that when Lydia Pearl Pentz read for the part of Tinsley Wilde, "she blew us out of the water."

Pentz — whose only other screen credit is a role in a yet to be release indie film — joins veteran stand up comic/actor Teddy Smith and Ellie Lehman (Tomorrow's Today) in Hines' picture that will be filmed in Washington State, Los Angeles and New York City.

"It's kind of 'Legally Blonde' lost in the wilderness," states Hines, whose last comedy, "Tomorrow's Today" is streaming on AppleTV, Vudu, Tubi TV, Xumo, Amazon Prime, Roku Channel, Plex and dozens more, has been well received by audiences and critics and features award winning cameos by 80s Supermodel Kelly Le Brock (John Hughes' comedy, "Weird Science" with Robert Downey Jr. and "Hard to Kill" along side then husband Steven Seagal), and Academy Award nominee Burt Young ("Rocky" movies, "Micky Blue Eyes").

Hines will return to the helm of "The Wilde Girls" with long-time creative producer partner Susan Goforth, whom together created "10 Days In A Madhouse" starring Christopher Lambert, ("Highlander", "Mortal Kombat", "1242: Gateway to the West") with Kelly Le Brock, and Dominick Martini who executive produced "Tomorrow's Today".

Above: Ellie Lehman who played "Bambi Alto" in Timothy Hines' previous comedy "Tomorrow's Today", will co-star alongside Lydia Pearl Pentz and Teddy Smith in "The Wilde Girls."

Lydia Pearl Pentz will play lead character 'Tinsley Wilde' alongside fellow newcomer Ellie Lehman who will play her sister 'Mattie Wilde'. The two sisters are so wealthy they have never been to the kitchen of their own house and, as they become lost, through their incompetence, accidentally run over the hitman sent to kill them (stand up comic Adam Gabel), with his own car and become hopeless lost in the wilderness.

Pentz was chosen through a star search out of 3,000s actresses to take the leading role.

"I wanted the funniest, fresh actresses we could find to play the Wilde sisters," says Hines, "I chose talent over name because it is more important to me that the girls be truly world class funny as well as having the acting chops. I cast the lead in "10 Days in a Madhouse" this way and it was very successful."

Above: Lydia Pearl Pentz has been cast as Tinsley Wilde in "The Wilde Girls" winning the role over 3,000 potentials.

"There will be Star talents in 'The Wilde Girls'," states producer Goforth, "We have cast an actress and social media influencer that has a billion monthly followers, and also a brand-name, legendary, instantly-recognizable superstar actor in the main supporting roles. I can't say who yet, but they will be announced shortly."

Hines says the competition was tough, "It was a really hard decision, as there were some extremely talented actresses who read for the part of 'Tinsley'. So good in fact, I found myself daydreaming about writing new roles in the film just to display their talents. You really can't make a movie that way, but bet your bottom dollar that some of the runner-ups will be cast in my next picture."

Above: 80s supermodel and actress Kelly LeBrock plays in Timothy Hines' last comedy, "Tomorrow's Today" now streaming on AppleTV, Vudu, Tubi TV, Xumo, Amazon Prime, Roku Channel, Plex and dozens more. Tomorrow's Today also features an award winning cameo performance by Academy Award nominee Burt Young.

Hines goes on, "When we found Lydia Pearl Pentz, she blew us out of the water. She made me laugh-out-loud, and yet displayed a vulnerability and accessibility in her performance that was beyond beyond. But I was still nervous about her experience. She's only 18 years old and had only shot one previous indie feature that hasn't come out yet, so I asked her to read for the part a total of three times to see that she could take direction and she nailed it."

Producer Dominick Martini reflects, "Lydia's credentials were from stage work, which she had been doing since she was a young child. And as I understand, it was Lydia's push to be an actress, not originating from a stage mom. She's the real thing. Everyone instantly knew she should play Tinsley."

Above: "The Wilde Girls", Timothy Hines new Western Comedy is set in 1930 in the heart of the Great Depression and is as director Timothy Hines puts it, a "Legally Blonde lost in the Wilderness".

"'The Wilde Girls' is a Western and a Comedy and Timothy came up with a script so funny even the stand-up comics thought it was hysterical. And they are the toughest crowd," concludes Susan Goforth.

Comic Adam Gabel, who plays Mr. Button, the wily hitman sent to "remove" the girls says, "When I got Tim's script I started writing down things I thought were funny. A few pages in I had to stop as I was essentially just copying the script. There were so many funny lines and moments I couldn't believe it. I can't wait to start shooting in Washington state. And I get to drive a Model-T Ford."

The movie co-stars Teddy Smith as the wounded-soul mountain man the heiresses encounter, Joanne Scorcia and Annunziato Carbone (both alumni of "Tomorrow's Today") as a pair of Bonny and Clyde/Laurel and Hardy style gangster hitmen, Colin Buckingham as the sensitive young man Fergus struggling with the hardships of the Great Depression, and Heidi Kravitz ("10 Days In A Madhouse"), as one of the evil Aunts who sends the Wilde sisters to their fate.

"The Wilde Girls" begins filming this April around the historic town of Port Townsend then moves to film additional scenes in Los Angeles, New York City and Connecticut.

