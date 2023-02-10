Tomas Lahoz Jr: The Credit Repair Specialist Helping People Overcome Financial Despair

Tomas Lahoz Jr, an experienced credit repair specialist from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, is the founder of Over Achieving Solutions. His mission is to educate people on the power of credit and how to use it effectively. He understands that many individuals face challenging credit issues for various reasons, and he works hard to help them overcome these obstacles to reach their goals.

At 19 years old, Tomas first started learning about credit and its associated benefits. Immediately he became captivated with the subject matter and began studying it passionately. By the time he was 21 years old, he had opened his own credit repair company in his hometown of Perth Amboy. Through word-of-mouth testimonials and real-life results shared through social media platforms such as Facebook™ and Instagram™, people all over the country were reaching out for assistance in getting their financial issues resolved.

For Tomas's clients who want to purchase a home, car, or start a business but don't have the necessary funds upfront or a good enough credit score, Tomas has been able to use his expertise to help them get approved for loans that are within their budget. He’s been successful in helping fund businesses with starting capital at 0% interest from the banks. He emphasizes leveraging the bank's money in a smart way, so clients can take responsibility for their finances without being tied down by debt that is drowning them with high interest rates.

In addition to helping his clients with loan approvals and bettering their financial situation, Tomas believes strongly in educating all classes of people - high class, middle class, and low class - on proper financial management skills needed in order to use credit responsibly and wisely. He hopes that through this education process, he will be able to make an even greater positive impact on those who need help managing their finances or developing a better understanding of credit utilization.

Overall, Over Achieving Solutions provides invaluable services that give individuals access to resources they need in order to build wealth through good money habits and sound fiscal decisions.

Media Contact

Over Achieving Solutions

Tomas Lahoz

Perth Amboy

New Jersey 08661

United States