Get The Ultimate In Dental Care Without Invasive Procedures From Highly Trained Dr Nima Shayesteh

As one of only 3 certified Biomimetic Dentists in the Los Angeles area, Dr Nima Shayesteh relates all too well to the discomfort and fear of his patients experiencing regular dental procedures like root canals, crowns, and dental surgeries. So he seeked advanced training from dentistry’s world masters to offer world-class dental care without relying on any of the traditional methods practiced in modern dentistry today.

By offering his services to discerning individuals who seek the finest dental care available, Dr Shayesteh, founder of Concierge Smile Boutique, ensures to treat each of his patients with zero compromise on providing the utmost care and attention.

Biomimetic Dentistry is a revolutionary method of tooth preservation and dental conservation. By utilizing modern adhesives and advanced bonding protocols, it focuses on preserving the natural tooth structure and is practiced with the use of carefully selected materials and the latest, scientifically backed dental techniques. The core focus of Biomimetic Dentistry is to preserve the natural tooth material and structure without relying on invasive over-engineered materials, tools and techniques used in traditional dentistry today.

Stressing on the importance of providing quality care to his patients, he says, “Anything less than the very best is a compromise. Compromises lead to failure, pain, and un-esthetic outcomes. We treat each person with the tender care and uncompromising attention to detail as when working on family.”

Dr Shayesteh has also completed over 1,000 hours of post-graduate continuing education from world masters in dentistry and his clinic is the First Guided Biofilm Therapy Certified office in Los Angeles. He is also trained in providing non-invasive and non-surgical Tempero-Mandibular Joint (TMJ) treatments.

To learn more about Dr Nima Shayesteh, his services and Biomimetic Dentistry, visit www.conciergesmileboutique.com.

