Alexander Vitenas, President of Land Based Strategies, is proud to announce Newly Reduced Texas Hill Country Ranch
Experience the Beauty and Uniqueness of the Texas Hill Country with this Recently Reduced 8.88 Acre Ranch in Wimberley, TexasWIMBERLEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Vitenas, President of Land Based Strategies, is proud to announce the recent reduction in price for a stunning 8.88 acre hill country ranch located at 1094 Lakeside Dr in Wimberley, Texas.
This breathtaking property features a cleared 2 acre homesite, a winding nature trail, a wet weather creek, and incredible access to all that the Texas Hill Country has to offer. With the recent price reduction, this property is now available for purchase at under $400,000, making it the perfect opportunity for someone to build their dream retreat in this beautiful region.
The Edwards Plateau region, also known as the Texas Hill Country, is a unique and stunning area of central Texas. With its many springs, stony hills, and steep canyons, this region is home to a wealth of rare plants and animals found nowhere else on earth.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of the Texas Hill Country, and Alexander Vitenas and Land Based Strategies are excited to see it go to a new owner who will appreciate its natural beauty and unique character. The time to buy is now!
For more information on this property, please contact Alexander Vitenas at Land Based Strategies.
