FOUND: Ashlynn Gill, Missing for a Month, Reunited with Family Just 72 Hours after Kingsman Got Involved

Kingsman during recent training. (left to right) Mike Edwards, Rodney Brown, Brian Fitzgibbons, Michael Evans

NEW BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashlynn Gill, a 13-year-old girl, went missing on January 8. After more than a month had passed, Kingsman were notified of the case. Teams of Kidnap Recovery Agents, including former members of the Joint Special Operations Command descended on the area, leading to a positive outcome in the case.

Kingsman teams are comprised of specially trained investigators, intelligence agents, field agents – all fully equipped with cutting-edge technology. The nonprofit wing of USPA Nationwide Security since 2005, Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. (the division’s official name) derives its funds from profits of the security firm.

USPA funded this operation from first quarter profits, in addition to funds received from a security detail with client, Titan North America.

"We would like to thank clients like Titan North America for trusting us with their security details. Such partnerships enable us to pay it forward to these young girls who need our help," said Dan Manning, USPA's CEO.

Contact Concord Police for further details.

Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. employs security contractors, licensed private investigators, former detectives, special agents, and experienced military operators to locate missing children, victims of human trafficking and other egregious crimes against women. A major source of funding for the organization is donations derived from a profit-sharing arrangement with its parent organization, USPA Nationwide Security.

Kingsman - Kidnap Recovery Unit