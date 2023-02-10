Submit Release
Big Bust at the Area Port of Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Area Port of Douglas officers arrested a 34-year-old male attempting to smuggle 45 pounds of blue fentanyl pills into the United States.

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, officers at the Area Port of Douglas referred a 34-year-old Mexican national male, for additional inspection of his sport utility vehicle as he attempted to enter the United States.  The search led to the discovery of 185 packages of blue pills concealed in a compartment in the floor of the vehicle. Initial testing of the pills was positive for the properties of fentanyl. The weight of the packages was just over 45 pounds, which equates to approximately 180,000 pills.

Douglas Area Port Director, Martin Gomez commended the results and successes of his personnel. “Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland. Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets.”

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the subject was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.

-CBP-

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

