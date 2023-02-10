Senior Official Murray’s Travel to New Zealand, Australia, and Palm Springs

U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Matt Murray will travel to Auckland, New Zealand, February 11-14 for the first APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting of the year and stakeholder engagements; to Canberra and Sydney, Australia, February 14-17 for outreach and engagement with counterparts and stakeholders on the U.S. APEC host year; and to Palm Springs, California, February 23-28 to participate in the First APEC Senior Officials’ Meeting of 2023. Senior Official Murray’s engagements will help drive forward this year’s APEC theme of “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All” as the United States works with APEC economies to enable a more interconnected, innovative, and inclusive future.

Senior Official Murray’s trip to Auckland will help lay the groundwork for public-private collaboration during APEC 2023. ABAC Chair and U.S. ABAC member Dominic Ng, CEO of East-West Bank, will preside over the ABAC meeting, which will explore ways to advance the APEC agenda, including through the annual dialogue between ABAC and APEC Senior Officials. ABAC includes three private sector representatives from each of the 21 APEC economies.

In Australia, Senior Official Murray will engage government officials, academics, think tanks, businesses, and other stakeholders on U.S. priorities for APEC. As a founding member of APEC, the Australian government and business community have continued working towards an open, dynamic, resilient , and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, including through strong, balanced, secure, sustainable, and inclusive growth. As such, Australia continues to be a valued partner in advancing shared priorities and addressing region challenges, including recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening supply chains, tackling food insecurity, and combating the climate crisis.

Senior Official Murray then will travel to Palm Springs, California to join the First Senior Officials’ and Related Meetings of the U.S. APEC 2023 host year during which the United States will underscore its enduring commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region through a series of meetings and workshops, as well as stakeholder engagement.

Learn more about the U.S. APEC 2023 host year here.

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at DOSAPEC@state.gov.