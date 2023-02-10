Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,265 in the last 365 days.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call/Webcast

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (3:30 pm Central Time).

To join the conference call, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI62b7c3ccbeda480a8d66dcd292d70f52. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2rnyqw4x

Date: February 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET


Listen via Internet: westwoodgroup.com/investor-relations/events-webcasts


Telephone: 877-303-6235

International: 631-291-4837


Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm offers several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Asset Allocation, Energy & Real Assets, Alternative Income, Tactical Absolute Return and Systematic Equity. Strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

(WHG-G)

  
CONTACT: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

Terry Forbes

(214) 756-6900


Primary Logo

    
    
    

      
You just read:

      
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call/Webcast

      
      
      

        Distribution channels:
        Environment
      

      

        

        EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
      

    

  

  


        

      

      
      
      
    

    

      


  We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use.
  Learn more
  


      

      



  

    

  

    

      

        
        
          

            
          

          

            MEET OUR APP
            

            FOR iOS + ANDROID
          

        
      

    

  

  

    

      

        
        
        

          

            Don’t miss any breaking news!
          

          
Get the EIN Presswire App

          

            Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.