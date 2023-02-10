WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to amend 27.01 (9) (bn) (title); and to create 27.01 (9) (bg) of the statutes; Relating to: fee waivers for state park vehicle admission receipts to pupils with Every Kid Outdoors passes. (FE)
Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab30
You just read:
AB30 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2023-02-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.