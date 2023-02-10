WISCONSIN, February 10 - An Act to create 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 71.53 (2) (g) and 71.77 (9) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an individual income tax deduction for certain income earned by an individual from the practice of psychiatry or from providing psychiatric or mental health services. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
AB32 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-02-10
