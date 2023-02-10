NEBRASKA, February 10 - CONTACT:

Governor's Weekly Column: Not Every Kid Needs a Mentor, But Every Kid Deserves One

Families, schools, and teachers do a lot to support Nebraska kids, but sometimes they need more. That is where mentors fill the gap. They provide guidance, a hand on the shoulder, a source of support, and more. Nebraska has many such programs. Unfortunately, the need for mentors far outnumbers those who are available.

As Governor, I have designated February as Mentoring Month in Nebraska, and I am issuing a call to action. I am asking Nebraskans to serve as mentors to our kids. It doesn’t require any specialized training or certification. It doesn’t take a lot of time or talent. All that is needed is a willingness to show up.

Coach Tom Osborne was a role model to me throughout my football career and afterward. My wife Suzanne and I have done the same by being mentors over the past couple of decades.

There is no better investment than helping someone else, especially a young person. That is why I am making a budget request of $5 million annually to provide grants to mentorship programs with a proven history of working with students in Nebraska. In addition, we are relaunching a program for state team members that enables them to adjust their schedules, so they can serve as mentors up to one hour a week.

If you think back, chances are, you remember someone who had a positive influence on you. Now, I’m asking that we make that very same commitment, to benefit our next generation of kids.

If you have any questions about our vision for Nebraska, please call my office at 402-471-2244 or email me at jim.pillen@nebraska.gov. Together we can!