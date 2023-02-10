Direct Home Services is offering unbeatable deals on heating services in Connecticut

Direct Home Services, a leading HVAC company in Connecticut, offers discounts of up to $2,000 on heating systems and up to $6000 in rebates.

As the winter cold persists, Direct Home Services recognizes the importance of keeping the Connecticut community warm and cozy. That's why they are offering money-saving deals on all heating systems in Hartford County, Tolland County, New Haven County, and Middlesex County. Throughout the winter season, the HVAC company is offering up to $2,000 on all new heating system installations. The company is also offering up to $6,000 in rebates on heat pumps and solar heating systems, with no money down. With these deals, Direct Home Services will help homeowners install high-quality heating systems at the most competitive price in the region.

Direct Home Services is a family-owned HVAC company committed to giving customers the best value for their money. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has offered competitive pricing by keeping its overhead to a minimum. The company has a heating and cooling team with over 40 years of combined experience. As a Bryant factory-authorized dealer, Direct Home Services has satisfied stringent criteria for technician training, product knowledge, and service protocols to ensure customers are presented with the best possible solutions to their needs.

Direct Home Services specializes in HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance service. So Connecticut residents can take advantage of the company's depth of resources and expertise in furnaces, boilers, air conditioners, water heaters, ductless systems, indoor air quality, and more. The company also offers financing options and 24/7 emergency response.

The Connecticut HVAC company is encouraging residents to take advantage of the massive discount (up to $2,000) to install new heating systems. This is especially useful for homeowners with heating systems that have outlived their lifespans or nearing the end. Homeowners with heating systems that are not energy-efficient can also take advantage of this deal to upgrade their systems. With a rebate of up to $6,000 on all solar and heat pump installations, Connecticut homeowners can save thousands while saving money on electricity costs. There will be no money due at the time of installation; the entire cost of the system can be covered by the rebate.

With such money-saving deals and superior quality work, Direct Home Services is a distinct HVAC company that truly cares about its customers. According to the company's website, "We start all jobs with a free estimate, prioritize cost-effective solutions, and make sure you enjoy affordability without sacrificing value."

Time and time again, Direct Home Services proves to be the most reliable HVAC company in Connecticut. The team has received a lot of praise for their professionalism, efficiency, and promptness. As a result, the company has consistently earned five-star ratings from Angie's list, HomeAdvisor, and other review organizations since it began its operation. The company's A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau also attests to its commitment to superior customer service.

Direct Home Service continues to outdo competitors by retaining personalized attention for each customer despite its remarkable growth over the years. Coupons and rebates are just one of the ways they show up for their customers in Connecticut.

Direct Home Services can be reached through their website's contact us page at https://directhomecanhelp.com/. Homeowners can leave a message describing their heating or cooling needs. They can also call Direct Home Services directly. In addition, the company encourages homeowners to reach out for free estimates or to learn about heating discounts and rebates.

Direct Home Services is located at 478 Main St Middlefield, CT 06455, and can be reached at 860-352-1017.

