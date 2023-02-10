Dubai's Zydus Healthcare Offering Premium Home Healthcare with Launch of Doctor at Home Service in Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE - February 10, 2023 - Zydus Healthcare launched the must-needed doctor at home service, which aims to provide better healthcare access and management to patients seeking a diagnosis, treatments, medication recommendation, lab tests, and management of their chronic conditions from the comfort of home.

The residents of Dubai, UAE, can now receive the same in-person healthcare in the comfort and safety of their homes and potentially eliminate the need to go to hospitals, clinics, or healthcare facilities.

“Enabling the patients of all ages to see their doctors and nurses at home certainly is a step to remove a number of barriers – including transportation, exposure, long queues and waitings, and more,” said a spokesperson of Zydus Healthcare. “At Zydus Healthcare, we are focused on keeping the patients satisfied and happy as they get primary healthcare attention right where they feel most convenient and safe."

Doctor at Home is a Game-Changing Innovation

Unlike traditional visits to hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities, the doctor at home Dubai at Zydus Healthcare can perform nearly everything for which people visit a hospital or a care facility, including tests, treatments, checkups, vaccinations, and even imaging. The innovative healthcare offering is especially beneficial to the locals and expats in Dubai with any healthcare need they may require. For people having trouble getting to the doctor's place, a doctor at home service in Dubai is a game-changing and life-saving measure to get treated without having to compromise on anything.

24/7 Access to the Doctors and Nurses Whom Patients Can Trust

Zydus Healthcare’s doctor at home provides care at home anytime the patients need it – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even on holidays. The patients can get any treatment, lab test, sample collection, vaccination, or physical therapy session right in the comfort of their homes – without having to pay more.

Doctor at Home in 30 mins

The certified, licensed, registered, and trained doctors and nurses at Zydus Healthcare ensure to reach at patient’s location in 30 mins. The doctor at Home Dubai team is laser-focused on providing top-class care and immediate attention to patients while being completely accommodating and compassionate. Whether you want a sample collection for a laboratory test, physical therapy session, nursing care, specialized therapy, or a doctor for a chronic condition, our team of doctors and nurses ensures that patients remain contented and cheerful with us.

The doctor at home team shares Zydus Healthcare’s principles of offering cutting-edge healthcare in an accessible location and providing the chance to learn about patient needs in order to effectively fulfill their medical needs.

About Zydus Healthcare

Zydus Healthcare is committed to helping the residents of Dubai to live healthier by getting immediate, convenient, and contended healthcare at home, office, or hotel room. We offer a wide range of home healthcare options, including lab tests at home, doctor on call, physiotherapy at home, and nursing care at home to give the people in Dubai what they need to live their best lives and improve their overall health and well-being.

Zydus Healthcare is boosting premium healthcare standards at home for patients of all ages to avoid any inconveniences and receive easy and safe treatment where they feel most comfortable. To learn more about Zydus Healthcare doctor at home's innovative and game-changing solutions, please visit https://zydushealthcare.ae

Contact Us:

Telephone: +971 800 99387

WhatsApp: +971 4 549 0700

Website: https://zydushealthcare.ae/

Address: Al Barsha 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

Email: info@zydushealthcare.ae

