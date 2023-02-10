Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2030 from $6.8 Billion in 2022 - Cloud Deployment of Lecture Capture Solutions Continue to Gain Traction

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lecture Capture Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lecture Capture Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.9% CAGR and reach US$32 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 38.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.2% CAGR

The Lecture Capture Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 27.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Lecture Capture Systems: An Introduction

Lecture Capture Hardware & Software

Criteria to Choose Lecture Capture Solutions

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Software Segment Leads Global Market

Corporate Segment Poised for High Growth

Training Services to Record High Gains

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Growth

Competition

Hardware & Software Makers Collaborate to Offer Comprehensive Lecture Capture Solutions

Lecture Capture Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Significant Benefits of Lecture Capture Systems Boost Adoption

With COVID-19 Necessitating Online/Distance Education, Lecture Capture Systems Market Poised to Record Strong Gains

Government Programs Promoting Digital Education Fuels Market Outlook

Cloud Deployment of Lecture Capture Solutions Continue to Gain Traction

Advancements in Audio-Visual Technologies & Equipment to Fuel Market

Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices Facilitates Online/Distance Learning, Favoring Lecture Capture Market

Increasing Relevance of IT in Education Sector Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Corporate Spending on Employee Training Initiatives Using eLearning Solutions to Propel Sales of Lecture Capture Solutions

Growing Importance of Lecture Capture Systems in Higher Education & Research

Technology Innovations to Propel Market Growth

Challenges Confronting Lecture Capture Systems Market

