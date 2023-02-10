Governor Hochul Announces Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign During Super Bowl Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will be stepping up patrols and targeting impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

"We want everyone on New York's roads to be safe as you get together with friends and family to watch the Super Bowl, and that's why law enforcement will be out looking for impaired and dangerous drivers," Governor Hochul said. "Make a plan - hire a taxi, have a designated driver to avoid the deadly consequences of impaired drivers and keep your fellow New Yorkers safe."

During the 2022 campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 27,398 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 919 arrests for DWI. Full breakdown here:

Violation Number of Tickets Impaired Driving 919 Distracted Driving 859 Move Over Law 102 Other Violations 18,898 Seatbelt 694 Speeding 5,926 Grand Total 27,398

New York DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, "While I'd ratherbe rooting for my hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, the Super Bowl is a great time to be with your family and friends. Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable, and every motorist can be the MVP by driving responsibly and planning ahead to get to your destination safely."

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, "The injuries and deaths caused by impaired and drunk drivers are completely preventable. If your Super Bowl plans include alcohol, have a game plan to get home safely. There's simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you're drunk or impaired, and we will have zero tolerance. The New York State Police wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl weekend - but please do so responsibly."

Ossining Police Department Chief and President of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Kevin Sylvester said, "We're looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday, when family and friends will gather and spend time together. We're urging each and every motorist to act responsibly, respect our neighbors and drive sober. No one wins when you drink and drive."

Albany County Sheriff and President of the New York State Sheriffs' Association Craig Apple said, "There will be some big plays in the Super Bowl, and you have a chance to make a big play also by not driving impaired. If you are involved in a crash or are stopped by the police while driving impaired, you can't call a time-out. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to be the MVP of Super Bowl weekend by having a plan to get home safely and not drive impaired."

A major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI stands for "Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated." The state's STOP-DWI program is the nation's first self-sustaining impaired driving program. The program's efforts are funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers. Importantly, the program's coordinators are comprised of diverse professional backgrounds, including law enforcement and non-law enforcement.

The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. Some examples of programs funded by STOP-DWI are specially trained police units dedicated to DWI enforcement; hiring of special prosecutors and probation officers to handle the caseload; monitoring ignition interlock devices; supporting rehabilitation services; and developing public information and education campaigns tailored to communities within their respective regions. To learn more, visit www.stopdwi.org.

In addition to STOP-DWI, the GTSC supports training for Drug Recognition Experts (DRE). DREs are specially trained officers utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired, but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow the GTSC conversation on Facebook and Twitter.