Ignyte Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Delivery of GRC Cybersecurity Software to U.S. Federal Government Agencies
MIAMISBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignyte announced it has partnered with TD SYNNEX Public Sector, part of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), and the premier government solutions aggregator to distribute the Ignyte Assurance Platform™. This integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) cybersecurity solution solves the challenges facing high-scale multi-regulatory environments with continuous operational security data feeds.
“TD SYNNEX Public Sector is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver mission outcomes for end-users and unlock growth for our technology partners,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president of public sector vendor management, TD SYNNEX Public Sector. "With Ignyte added to our vast portfolio of vendors, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings, so channel partners can better enable their customers with technology solutions to modernize and transform their organizations."
"We are thrilled to be working with TD SYNNEX Public Sector and look forward to leveraging their extensive contract vehicle portfolio and channel partner ecosystem," said Ignyte CEO Max Aulakh. "This partnership will allow us to better reach and serve U.S. public sector end-users and provides U.S. federal agencies with the solutions needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape of government cybersecurity regulations."
Ignyte is listed on multiple contract vehicles through TD SYNNEX Public Sector, including Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software2 (ITES-SW2), CIO-CS, and SEWP V. Ignyte and TD SYNNEX Public Sector are continuing to work together to add additional vehicles to broaden access to its GRC cybersecurity solutions within the U.S. federal government ecosystem.
Ignyte’s cloud or on-premise software is the perfect solution for teams that need to continuously monitor multi-frameworks and maintain a secure environment for the federal sector. To learn more about the Ignyte solutions that TD SYNNEX Public Sector is providing, please click here.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
About TD SYNNEX Public Sector
TD SYNNEX Public Sector is a business unit of TD SYNNEX. It is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs and solving the challenges of the U.S. federal, state, local and education markets. TD SYNNEX Public Sector helps simplify the process and removes barriers for independent infrastructure and software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the U.S. public sector. For more information, please click here.
About Ignyte and the Ignyte Assurance Platform
Ignyte Assurance Platform is an integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance solution that solves the challenges facing multi-regulatory environments, at high scale with continuous operational security data feeds. Its AI-enabled risk management software is designed to help Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) manage cyber & regulatory risk and meet multiple regulations at once by leveraging language and intent matching. It maximizes resource time, produces real-time reports, automates the evidence collection processes, and increases overall trust in the organization’s regulatory compliance response. As a result, it has reportedly improved the efficiency and GRC efforts of organizations in healthcare, defense industrial base, and other industries. Ignyte was awarded an Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-Up grant in 2022 to help advance work on a 5-year US Air Force CRADA (Cooperative Research & Development Agreement) and a US Navy Patent License Agreement that it holds. Ignyte is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio. For more information visit www.ignyteplatform.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.
