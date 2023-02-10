Pet Grooming Products Market Report will Value USD 12.7 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8 % : GreyViews

Pet Grooming Products Market are Ancol, BOSHEL, Beaphar, Bob Martin, Johnson's Veterinary Products, Earthbath, Ferplast, Hartz Mountain, Oster, Just for Pets, Rosewood Pet Products, Rolf C Hagen among others.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pet grooming products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pet grooming products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as product type, distribution channel, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global pet grooming products market are Ancol, BOSHEL, Beaphar, Bob Martin, Johnson's Veterinary Products, Earthbath, Ferplast, Hartz Mountain, Oster, Just for Pets, Rosewood Pet Products, Rolf C Hagen among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pet grooming products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Products used to maintain the health and well-being of pets are called pet grooming products. Over the last decade, pet parenting has grown, and pet owners are more aware that keeping their pets clean and groomed is an important part of pet parenting. Shampoo, conditioner, comb, oil, scissors, nail clipping and trimming are all examples of pet grooming products. The rise in the concept of pet parenting, as well as the increase in pet owners' disposable income, are the major factors driving the growth of the global pet grooming market. Consumers are increasingly choosing high-quality pet food, high-end accessories, and a wide range of pet grooming services for their pets, which is fueling the market growth. A growing number of pet grooming services are also being provided by mobile vehicles, which travel to the pet owner's residence and provide a full range of services there. All these factors contribute to the growth of the global market since it eliminates the need for long queues for pet grooming services. Over the forecast period, the pet grooming products market growth may be stunted by threats from forged products. Growing concerns about pet allergies will, however, choke off market growth in the pet grooming products sector. Additionally, users are not aware of the many benefits that pet grooming products offer, which are hampering the market growth.

Scope of Pet Grooming Products Market Report :

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ancol, BOSHEL, Beaphar, Bob Martin, Johnson's Veterinary Products, Earthbath, Ferplast, Hartz Mountain, Oster, Just for Pets, Rosewood Pet Products, Rolf C Hagen among others

Segmentation Analysis

Conditioners & shampoos are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is scissors & clippers, conditioners & shampoos, and combs & brushes. The conditions & shampoos segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There are several factors contributing to companion animals' dominance, including the fact that these grooming solutions are designed to be suitable for pet care, including washing, conditioning, and deodorizing companion animals' hair and skin, and that they are carefully designed for pet care. Manufacturers have also developed a variety of specialized shampoos for treating companion animal skin disorders and diseases.

Offline is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is online and offline. The offline segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A major offline distribution channel in the pet grooming goods industry is the supermarket, hypermarkets, retail stores, and convenience stores. Offline distribution has gained popularity as grooming products can be physically displayed and examined.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pet grooming products market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A high adoption rate and a high-spending on-pet care make the United States home to the world's largest number of companion animals. In 2018, over 65% of families in the United States owned a companion animal, according to the APPA. Pet owners spent around USD 72.1 billion on pet care in that particular year for 90 million dogs and 94 million cats. The adoption of domestic companion animals in these countries is increasing, thus increasing the demand for pet grooming supplies. About 41% of Canadian homes own at least one dog, and 38% own at least one cat.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pet grooming products market size was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumer spending on animal health has increased over the last few years, as people appreciate and respect their pets as companions and are willing to pay more for their health. This trend is expected to drive pet grooming costs up.

China

China’s pet grooming products market size was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumer adoption of companion animals in this region has been driven by rapid urbanization in China, which is one of the primary markets driving regional growth.

India

India's pet grooming products market size was valued at USD 0.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising consumer awareness of the health and well-being of pets drives the pet grooming products market in India. The market's growth is also boosted by the increasing popularity of cats and dogs as pets. In addition to the increasing number of innovations and specialized products offered by manufacturers and the growing number of veterinarian clinics and pet stores, other factors are further accelerating the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness among consumers to keep their pets healthy and hygienic.

