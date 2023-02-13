24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Madi Balman Makes Waves In The Design Industry With Her Top-Ranked Business Mae Creative
Madi Balman breaks belief barriers for young entrepreneurs everywhere by fighting through adversity to build a successful business in design and marketing.
The more you do, the more people you meet and the more adaptable you become.”MYSTIC, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurs are used to wearing many hats. Many business owners have to be the sales department, the marketing department, the customer service department, and the design team all at once. However, one woman-owned business gives busy business owners a break by taking on the tedious and essential tasks of branding, design and marketing. Madi Balman, the founder of Mae Creative, is working to help entrepreneurs and business leaders in many industries to build beautiful brands.
Madi Balman of Mae Creative is an inspiring young entrepreneur and artist. At just 24 years old, she has been helping to build dynamic brands for the past five years with her remote woman-owned small business. Her well-rounded marketing background provides clients with thoughtful and strategy-driven outcomes, regardless of the project size. Madi enjoys designing custom websites, creating dynamic brand suites and logo design, and developing well-rounded marketing strategies. She also serves as the Art Director for Carolina Spark Magazine and North Carolina Bridal Magazine. As if that weren't enough, Madi is a Marketing Board representative at Focus Up Charleston, which assists local young adults in learning the ins and outs of adulthood. Madi Balman is an exemplary example of a young professional making her mark on the world.
Balman, a graduate of Charleston Southern University, helms one of the top-ranked web design agencies in Charleston. In fact, expertise.com ranked Mae Creative as one of the top 15 web design companies in North Charleston, SC. To date, she's helped over eighty businesses successfully build their brands. Website design is one area that Balman advises business owners to pay attention to closely. She says, "Websites are arguably the most important marketing tool for your business. It is important to ensure they are on brand, easy to use, and refreshed every one to three years."
Her diversity and desire to pursue different ideas also translate into other areas of Balman's life. For example, Balman is a regular design guest speaker at Charleston Southern, where she helps other people like herself prepare for the path of entrepreneurship through design. "I've developed a well-rounded mindset by pursuing various jobs in my career sphere. The more you do, the more people you meet and the more adaptable you become." Balman credits her diverse skills to her desire to pursue something creative constantly and consistently.
Madi started her business while a sophomore in college. Being an entrepreneur is challenging; being a young entrepreneur can be downright brutal. But she knew from a young age that she was passionate about helping others be who they want to be. Pursuing that passion and pouring it into brands and businesses is the ultimate success for Balman. She says, "Many of my successes have been due to my adaptability & my ability to persevere." Young entrepreneurs can learn a lot from the work ethic, and persistence Madi Balman exudes in her business.
