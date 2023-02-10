ANC Kelvin Brown Appointed to NLC REAL Council
Local Leaders Seek to Develop SolutionsWASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelvin E. Brown, Advisory Neighborhood Commission 7B Chairman, Washington, District of Columbia, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC).
2023 REAL Council. Commissioner Kelvin Brown was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
"Systematic and structural racism is REAL and has to be addressed to ensure we are providing equitable access to governmental resources for our most vulnerable populations and historic disenfranchised people. It's my goal to help guide the conversation that influences policy decisions that lift all communities but specific attention has to be given to any marginalized community to create equity," says Commissioner Kelvin Brown.
As a member of NLC's REAL Council, Commissioner Kelvin Brown will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.
"Our member councils give voice to what's happening on the ground in our communities," said
NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. "I am proud to have Commissioner Brown join NC's REAL Council.
Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America's cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive."
The leadership of this year's council will consist of Co-Chairs Councilmember Andrea Barefield of Waco, TX and Mayor Steve Patterson of Athens, OH, and Vice Chairs Councilmember D'Andre Jones of Fayetteville, AR and Mayor Pro-Tem Ty Stober of Vancouver, WA...
